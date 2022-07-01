Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

