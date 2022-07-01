Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.86.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

