Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE CWH opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Camping World has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.