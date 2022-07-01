CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $137,023,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.