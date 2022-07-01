Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $81,970,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

