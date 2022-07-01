AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.28.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $194.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.