Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

