BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $746.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,968,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

