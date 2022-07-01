Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Buckle stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

