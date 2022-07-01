Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 547 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.93. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

