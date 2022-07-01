Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

