Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,999 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average is $208.84. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.