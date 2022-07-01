Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $129.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

