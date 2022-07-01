Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,329 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Dover by 7.0% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.67.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

