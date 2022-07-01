American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

