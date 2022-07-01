Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 972 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $234.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

