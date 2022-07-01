Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $271.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.16. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

