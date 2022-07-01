Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 62,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

