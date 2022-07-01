Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $27.89.

