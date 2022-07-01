Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 58,727 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

