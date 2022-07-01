Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 61,815 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,815 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

