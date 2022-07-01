Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 7,717 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $95.94 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

