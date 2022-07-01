Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $11,779,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

