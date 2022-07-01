Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 66,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,829 shares of company stock worth $16,277,105. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

