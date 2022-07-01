Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

