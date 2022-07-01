Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

