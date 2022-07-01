Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 38,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

