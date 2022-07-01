NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.