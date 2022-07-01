Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,440,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 676,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,697,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 359,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.