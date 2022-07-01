Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 25,182 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,182 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

