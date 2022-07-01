Gail Pemberton Acquires 78,418 Shares of Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Stock

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Gail Pemberton bought 78,418 shares of Prospa Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$50,030.68 ($34,743.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.33, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.51.
Prospa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
