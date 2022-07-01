IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.78

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 70802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,397,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 221,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.