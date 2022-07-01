VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.54

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 442991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

