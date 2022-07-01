VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.54

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 442991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.