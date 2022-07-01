Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.45

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 274524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.85.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.723967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.