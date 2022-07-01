Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.45

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 274524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.85.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
