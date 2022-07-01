Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.09. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 12,580 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

