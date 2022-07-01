WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 68,885 shares.The stock last traded at $58.65 and had previously closed at $58.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

