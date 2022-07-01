Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 172,170 shares.The stock last traded at $148.37 and had previously closed at $149.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.62.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.