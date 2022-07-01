Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 271,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,328,309 shares.The stock last traded at $12.78 and had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

