BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.17 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

