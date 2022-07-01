SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,421,090 shares.The stock last traded at $417.12 and had previously closed at $420.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

