Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Declines By 61.5%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLRB. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

