Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 41,733 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72.

On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Funko by 345.5% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Funko by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Funko by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

