Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $162.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $189,783. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

