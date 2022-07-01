Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 17,461 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLP opened at $49.33 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $996.81 million, a P/E ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

