Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider David S. Hall Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,260,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VLDR opened at $0.96 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 639,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $9,148,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 229,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

