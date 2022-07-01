Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider David S. Hall Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,260,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VLDR opened at $0.96 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.
About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
