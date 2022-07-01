CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty Sells 138,654 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
