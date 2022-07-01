Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Dakin Sloss Sells 1,028,654 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,410,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14.
NYSE HLGN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
About Heliogen (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.