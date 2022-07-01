Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Dakin Sloss Sells 1,028,654 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,410,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14.

NYSE HLGN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth about $330,250,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $7,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth about $19,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $6,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

