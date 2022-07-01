Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 102,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,201,459 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after buying an additional 629,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after acquiring an additional 828,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,556,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after acquiring an additional 394,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

