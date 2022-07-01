Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,728,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,991,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

