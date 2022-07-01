Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.58.

BXP opened at $88.98 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 255,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

